Day after Rahul’s resignation, Harish Rawat steps down as Congress in-charge of Assam

A day after Rahul Gandhi stepped down as Congress chief, Harish Rawat on Thursday tendered his resignation as general secretary in-charge of Assam while taking responsibility for the party’s debacle in the Lok Sabha this year, PTI reported.

Taking to Twitter, Rawat said as the in-charge of party affairs in Assam, he was responsible for the below-par performance of the Congress in the parliamentary polls and thus, had decided to step down from the post.

In the parliamentary polls held in April-May, the Congress managed to win only three of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam.

“We the office bearers of the Congress are responsible for the party’s defeat and organisational failure. I am responsible for the below-expected result of the party in Assam as in-charge of the state. I accept my shortcoming and resign as general secretary in-charge of state,” he posted on the micro-blogging site.

The former Uttarakhand chief minister also said that for people like him, posts were not important, but a leader like Gandhi, who inspired the workers, should continue to lead the party.

“If the leadership remains in his hand, it is possible that he could lead the party to victory in 2022 assembly elections in states and also in 2024 Lok Sabha elections to defeat the BJP and Narendra Modi. That is why all democratic forces and Congress workers want to see Rahul Gandhi as Congress president,” he said.

On Wednesday, in a four-page statement uploaded on Twitter, Gandhi called for accountability in the party: “As president of the Congress party, I am responsible for the loss of the 2019 election. Accountability is critical for the future growth of our party. It is for this reason that I have resigned as Congress president,” the statement read.

Although he had made it known at the Congress Working Committee meeting on May 25 that he would no longer lead the party, his resignation without naming a successor added to the turmoil in the party as he underlined that “rebuilding the party requires hard decisions and numerous people will have to be made accountable for the failure of 2019”.

At the CWC meeting, Rahul had said that most senior leaders of the party did not support his “chowkidar chor hai” campaign against the Prime Minister oven the Rafale fighter aircraft issue. In his resignation statement, he said “it would be unjust to hold others accountable but ignore my own responsibility as president of the party”.