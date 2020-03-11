‘Only chap in Congress who could walk into my house anytime’: Rahul Gandhi on Scindia

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and former party leader Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia in Lucknow during campaigning for the UP Lok Sabha elections (File photo) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and former party leader Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia in Lucknow during campaigning for the UP Lok Sabha elections (File photo)

Amid reports that former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had been upset with the Congress leadership for long for sidelining him before he finally joined hands with the BJP, Rahul Gandhi Wednesday said Scindia was the only “chap in Congress who could walk into my house anytime.”

“He (Scindia) is the only chap in Congress who could walk into my house anytime,” Rahul Gandhi said when he was asked on reports that Scindia tried to reach out to Sonia Gandhi and him before leaving the party but wasn’t given time.

Gandhi also retweeted an old picture of his with Scindia and Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath that he had posted in December 2018 ahead of Nath’s announcement as the state’s chief minister. “The two most powerful warriors are patience and time. – Leo Tolstoy,” the photo is captioned.

Four-time MP and former union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia earlier today joined the BJP, a day after severing 18-year-old ties with the Congress party. Minutes after formally inducting him, the BJP announced that Scindia will be among the two nominees of the saffron party for the Rajya Sabha polls from Madhya Pradesh.

Lashing out at his previous organisation, Scindia said that the party is not the same as it used to be and is far removed from reality.

In his first comment on the unfolding crisis in the state, Gandhi had targeted the Prime Minister for “destabilising an elected Congress government”.

On Tuesday, Scindia had walked out of Congress along with 22 state legislators, pushing the Congress-led government in Madhya Pradesh on the brink of collapse. He had posted his resignation letter on Twitter minutes after meeting PM Modi along with Shah.

Scindia, it was reported, had been miffed with the Congress leadership for sidelining him since the party wrested power from the BJP in Madhya Pradesh in December 2018 and Kamal Nath was made the chief minister of the state.

The infighting in the Congress escalated over the two Rajya Sabha seats that go to polls on March 26, and the post of the state party chief, which is currently held by Nath.

