Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

‘BJP, RSS attacking all institutions… millions feel need of uniting India’: Rahul Gandhi at launch of Bharat Jodo Yatra

The march will cover 12 states and two Union territories. It will be about 3,500-km long and will be completed in about 150 days, senior party leader Jairam Ramesh told reporters last week.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was greeted by Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and MP K C Venugopal as he arrived in Kanyakumari to launch the Bharat Jodo Yatra. (Express Photo by ManoJ CG)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Wednesday kicked off the party’s 3,570-km-long “Bharat Jodo Yatra” from Kanyakumari, saying millions of Indians felt the need of uniting the country.

“Millions of people feel that there’s need to take action that brings India together. Every single institution is under an attack from the RSS and the BJP. They think they can divide India on religious lines,” Rahul Gandhi said while addressing a rally in Kanyakumari.

He added: “The tiranga is not just three colours and a chakra on a piece of cloth. It is much more than that. The Tricolour was earned by the people of India who belong to every religion and culture. Our Tricolour guarantees the right to practice any religion of choice, but today, this flag is under attack.”

Also Read |Bharat Jodo Yatra: A bold move by Congress, but why it may not be enough

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi paid homage at the Sriperumbudur memorial near Chennai, the site of the assassination of his father Rajiv Gandhi in 1991. The yatra is being billed by the party as the longest rally mounted in the country over the last century.

Urging everyone to participate in the yatra, the Congress last week stated that the rally is meant to provide an alternative to the “politics of fear, bigotry and prejudice” and to the economics of livelihood destruction, increasing unemployment and growing inequalities.

The padyatra (foot march) will begin in Kanyakumari on September 7 and culminate in Jammu. The yatra will go on in Tamil Nadu for four days, from September 7 to 10. From the next day, the yatra would continue from neighbouring Kerala.

It will cover a distance of 511 kilometres across 21 days in Karnataka, the party’s state president D K Shivakumar said on Monday.

The route that the yatra will cover.

“Of the 511 km in our state, there are some places covering forest areas. The yatra in those regions will be decided by AICC after discussing with local authorities and police. The yatra will be for 21 days in the state covering eight districts and all our leaders and workers will participate,” Shivakumar said. He added that the distance to be covered every day will be decided based on the local conditions and visits to be made locally.

First published on: 07-09-2022 at 06:49:50 pm
