Rahul Gandhi arrives in Jammu for 2-day visit

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Jammu on Thursday for a two-day visit. Soon after landing, he left for Katra to pay obeisance at the Mata Vaishnodevi shrine in Trikuta Hills.

Shri @RahulGandhi just arrived at airport Jammu.

According to party leaders, he is likely to proceed to the holy shrine from Katra on foot and take part in the “aarti” there in the evening. He will spend the night there and return to Jammu on Friday.

During his stay, he will meet party leaders and workers to know about their views on the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir before returning to Delhi.