Rahul Gandhi farmers’ protest: Congress leader to lead tractor rally in Punjab

Rahul would be driving a tractor for 52 kms over the next three days and the convoy will move through rural and link roads. (File photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Sunday will launch a tractor rally in support of farmers agitating against the farm legislations. Rahul, who is on a three-day visit to Punjab and Haryana, is expected to address two public meetings, each with a gathering of at least 10,000 farmers in Moga and Ludhiana. He will also lead a tractor rally for which the party has arranged at least 3,000 tractors in Moga with another 2,000 to join as it enters Ludhiana.

Shri @RahulGandhi will begin a 3 day yatra through Punjab & Haryana tomorrow with public meetings & a tractor rally in Punjab.

Watch him live on our social media channels. FB: https://t.co/nX8RdOcqxL YT: https://t.co/g2POk6TV2t Insta: https://t.co/C0Mr9TibFF pic.twitter.com/nLlFpkIObz — Congress (@INCIndia) October 3, 2020

Starting from Badhni Kalan in Moga, Rahul would be driving a tractor for 52 kms over the next three days and the convoy will move through rural and link roads, which are maintained by the Punjab Mandi Board utilising the funds collected by levying market fee and rural development fund (RDF) from the grain markets.

The final tour programme of Gandhi is yet to be finalised but according to the party’s preliminary plan, he will finish his tractor rallies in Punjab’s Patiala and attempt to enter Haryana through Pehowa on October 6. From Pehowa, he will reach Pipli in Kurukshetra, address a rally of farmers, shopkeepers and arhtiyas and then take the national highway to Delhi. Congress party is also exploring another route in Ambala for Gandhi’s entry into Haryana.