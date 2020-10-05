Haryana not to stop Rahul Gandhi’s tractor rally

Rahul Gandhi, Amarinder Singh and Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar (driving the tractor) during a rally against the farm laws, at Badhni Kalan in Moga Sunday. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

The Haryana government has decided that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s tractor rally will not be stopped from entering the state on October 6. The Congress is scheduled to hold tractor rallies in Kurukshetra and Karnal on October 6 and 7.

“We have decided that Rahul Gandhi’s tractor rally will not be stopped from entering Haryana. We don’t want any law and order issues to be unnecessarily created causing breach of peace and harmony in the State. However, no violation of law and order shall be tolerated”, a senior Haryana government officer told The Indian Express.

Hitting out at Gandhi, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said Haryana farmers have understood Congress tactics and will not allow anybody to mislead them. “We don’t have any objection on Rahul Gandhi’s tractor rally. However, if any attempts are made to gather crowds and disrupt law and order in the state, it shall not be tolerated at any cost. As such Rahul Gandhi has no work. Haryana farmers have understood Congress tactics and will not allow anybody to mislead them. Farmers have understood Congress’ lies. If anybody attempts to take law and order in his hands, it shall not be allowed”, said Khattar who was in Karnal on Monday to meet farmers and arhtiyas and mandi association representatives.

Senior Haryana Congress leaders including HPCC president Kumari Selja and leader of the opposition and former chief minister Bhupinder Hooda had been holding meetings of Congress workers, former MPs, current and former MLAs to finalise arrangements of Rahul’s two days programme across Haryana.

Party sources said that accompanied by Haryanvi folk singers, party workers shall be reaching Devigarh border tomorrow morning to receive Rahul Gandhi and will then join the tractor rally to Pipli. Rahul is expected to address farmers at Pipli Anaj mandi and then take the night halt in Kurukshetra. He will proceed towards Nilokheri and Karnal on October 7 where the rally will conclude.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd