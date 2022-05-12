Watch: Rahul Gandhi boards train to Udaipur for Congress Chintan Shivir

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was greeted with flowers and chants as he reached Delhi’s Sarai Rohilla railway station on Thursday evening from where senior leaders of the party boarded a train to Udaipur where the party is scheduled to kick off the three-day Chintan Shivir tomorrow.

Around 400 senior Congress leaders from across the country are expected to take part in the brainstorming session. Ahead of the session, party President Sonia Gandhi said that the Shivir should not become a mere “ritual”, arguing it “should herald a restructured organisation to meet the many ideological, electoral and managerial tasks we confront”.

Significantly, out of the 422 delegates who will participate in the session, 50% are below 50 years of age, around 35% are below 40, and 21% are women representing different sections of society. In a departure from the past, the entire central leadership of the Youth Congress and the NSUI has been invited to the session.

Shri @RahulGandhi interacts with a delegation of the coolie association and listens in to their concerns. Finding progressive solutions to our people’s problems is a core goal of the ‘Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir – 2022’. pic.twitter.com/AifsktC0nk — Congress (@INCIndia) May 12, 2022

The session has been necessitated after the party’s drubbing in the recent assembly elections in five states and a section of the party calling for major reforms and overhauling of the organisation in order to strengthen it. During the brainstorming session, the party is expected to chalk out a strategy for course correction to reverse the trend of electoral defeats.

The party is currently in power on its own only in the two states of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and is part of the ruling coalition in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.