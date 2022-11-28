Both leaders assets to Congress: Rahul Gandhi on Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot power tussle

Amid the tussle in Rajasthan between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, at a press conference near Indore, said Monday that both the leaders are assets to the party.

“The ongoing row between the two will not affect the Maharashtra leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra,” the Congress leader added.

On Thursday, Gehlot made the Congress high command upset with his sharp offensive against Pilot, calling him a “traitor (gaddar)” who colluded with the BJP. Saying Pilot doesn’t have the support of even 10 MLAs, Gehlot said he could never be named the CM of Rajasthan.

The chief minister’s attack came on a day when Pilot joined Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh.

Responding to Gehlot’s statement on Pilot, the Congress said on Sunday that the veteran leader should not have used “certain words” against the young leader. While saying that the party needs both Gehlot and Pilot, the Congress also made it clear that it would not shy away from taking “tough decisions” in the interest of the party.

To a query on different statements being given by Rajasthan leaders Gehlot and Pilot amid their power tussle, Gandhi said in his press meet, “It will not affect the yatra and both the leaders are assets to the Congress party.”

Gandhi, the Lok Sabha member from Wayanad in Kerala, also said the decision to contest again from Amethi would be taken after one or one-and-a-half years. “At present, my focus is on the Bharat Jodo Yatra,” he said.

Union minister Smriti Irani had defeated Rahul Gandhi in his family’s bastion Amethi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Asked about his plans for solving the country’s unemployment issue, Gandhi said the main problem at present is that the entire wealth of the nation is confined in the hands of three-four industrialists.

The Congress will focus on creating small-scale enterprises to generate more employment opportunities in the country, he added.

Gandhi also said his ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, a mass contact initiative, was helping raise the voice of the nation.