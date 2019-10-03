Cong’s Rae Bareli MLA defies party order, attends special session and praises Adityanath

IN A major setback to the Congress, which boycotted the special session of the state Assembly along with SP and BSP and had instead focused on a protest led by AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress MLA from Rae Bareli Aditi Singh went against the party’s decision and attended the session, which will continue for 36 hours, on Wednesday evening.

Advertising

Aditi, who praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for steps towards development of “colonies” in villages of her constituency, said she decided to attend the session to highlight the issue of sustainable development and to ensure that the voice of the people of her region was heard.

“Rising above party politics, I have tried to raise the issue of development because that is why the public has chosen me and has sent me here and thus it is my first and foremost priority. It has been my attempt to do what I feel was right and do what my father has taught me.

Asked whether her move may be regarded as anti-party activity, Aditi said, “It is the party’s call now. Whatever decision is taken by the party will be acceptable to me. I did what I felt was right.”

Advertising

Earlier, in her address, Aditi thanked the CM for development of “colonies” (houses) in her constituency and praised efforts of the state government towards rainwater harvesting.

Aditi also raised the issue of reducing groundwater level and said there was a need for introducing new techniques in irrigation to save water.

While she also spoke on the need to focus on alternative energy, Aditi told the House that as a Member of Legislative Assembly, she has spoken on whatever she feels was right in the past too, pointing out that she supported the Centre’s move to scrap special status to Jammu & Kashmir.

Aditi is a first-time MLA from Rae Bareli Assembly constituency, which was earlier represented by her father Akhilesh Singh. While there has been speculation in the past that Aditi may switch loyalties, her decision to address the Assembly has created ripples in the Congress, especially as AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was in Lucknow Wednesday to participate in the protest march.

The Congress did not react to Aditi’s move to attend the Assembly session. A decision on the matter would be taken on Thursday, party sources said.