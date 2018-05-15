Congress questions PM Modi’s silence on Nagrota land issue

The Opposition accused the BJP of putting national security in peril. (Express Photo) The Opposition accused the BJP of putting national security in peril. (Express Photo)

The Congress on Monday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence over revelation that top BJP leaders in Jammu and Kashmir purchased, via a company, land right next to the Army’s ammunition depot in Nagrota and started constructing a house despite protest by the Army.

The Opposition accused the BJP of putting national security in peril and asked when its leaders, including Assembly Speaker Nirmal Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta and BJP MP for Jammu-Poonch Lok Sabha constituency Jugal Kishore Sharma will resign.

The Congress also accused Singh — who along with Gupta and Sharma are shareholders in Himgiri Infrastructure Development Pvt Limited which bought the land — of insulting Corps Commander of the Army’s 16 Corps. Surjewala said Singh had said opposition to his construction is “politically motivated”.

