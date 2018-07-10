Congress questions PM Modi’s silence on lynchings, asks Jayant Sinha to resign

“Prime Minister Modi’s criminal silence on the growing incidents is deafening,” Congress said. “Prime Minister Modi’s criminal silence on the growing incidents is deafening,” Congress said.

The Congress on Monday demanded the resignation of Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha for felicitating eight convicts in lynching case related to cow vigilantism after they were released on bail and questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence over the spurt in lynching incidents.

The party leaders claimed Sinha’s action had reinforced the belief that the BJP tacitly supported those accused and convicted in such crimes.

“Prime Minister Modi’s criminal silence on the growing incidents is deafening. The tacit support offered by the BJP to those accused and convicted of such crimes is more than evident when Sinha garlanded those convicted in the Ramgarh mob lynching incident…,” Congress spokesperson Pramod Tiwari said.

Sinha had stoked a controversy after he felicitated eight convicts in the Ramgarh lynching case when they came out of prison on bail last week. Meat trader Alimuddin Ansari was beaten to death on June 29 last year by a mob at the Bazaar Tand area on the suspicion that he was carrying beef in his car.

Read | After feting Jharkhand men convicted of lynching, Union Minister Jayant Sinha talks of due process

“When will Prime Minister Modi unequivocally condemn growing acts of violence,” Tiwari asked, adding “if the Prime Minister does not sack Sinha, at least he should resign on his own”.

Claiming that lynchings on the basis of rumours had become the norm of the day, the Congress said the growing incidents of violence show that the people have lost their faith in the BJP government.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App