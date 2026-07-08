Congress questions ‘clean sweep’ in Union Minister Bhupender Yadav’s office as four key aides removed

With the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change simultaneously removing four key aides of Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, the Opposition Congress on Tuesday questioned the reason behind the unusual move.
The Indian Express reported on Tuesday that the Minister’s Private Secretary and Additional Private Secretary had been shunted out, while the appointment of another Additional Private Secretary had been “terminated” in separate orders dated July 3.
It has now learnt that the appointment of his Assistant Private Secretary, Siddharth Yadav, was also “terminated” in another order, also dated July 3.
“In pursuance of Department of Personnel and Training’s O.M…dated 3rd July, 2026, and with the approval of the competent authority, the appointment of Shri Siddharth Yadav as Assistant Private Secretary to the Hon’ble Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change is terminated with immediate effect. Shri Siddharth Yadav is relieved of his duties immediately,” said the order, signed by Under Secretary Vibhuti Panjiyar, and marked to the Prime Minister’s Office, Cabinet Secretariat, Department of Personnel and Training, and senior officials of the Environment Ministry.
BJP sources said Siddharth Yadav is one of the Minister’s “oldest and closest aides”, with their association going back to their early ties with the RSS.
According to sources, in addition to handling the Minister’s administrative work, he also oversaw incoming and outgoing communication for his office and routinely interacted with Chief Ministers, Cabinet colleagues, and members of the bureaucracy.
Sources said Siddharth Yadav was appointed to the post as a “political individual” — a private nominee with ties to the BJP, similar to some other occupants of such posts across Union Ministries. He was appointed as part of the Minister’s personal staff with effect from June 11, 2024, on “co-terminus basis” or until further orders.
The Ministry has not issued any explanation for his removal, or that of the other three aides — Private Secretary Amar Singh shunted out on “administrative grounds”, Additional Private Secretary Shailesh Kumar Singh “prematurely repatriated”, and Additional Private Secretary Ayush Saran’s appointment “terminated”.
Meanwhile, the Opposition Congress on Tuesday questioned the reason behind the move. In a post on X, Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary in-charge communications, said it was shocking. “It is no secret to anyone how such appointments are made in the Modi regime. Can so much smoke rise without fire? Could this be a case of the Pradhan Mantri Chando Do, Dhandha Lo (give donation, take business) scheme going awry?”
Congress Rajya Sabha MP and senior national spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said on X: “When ministerial office gets a ‘clean sweep’ overnight, it’s a story waiting to be told. Pvt Secy & multiple officials removed with immediate effect? Not a minor administrative footnote; that’s a headline. Public deserves answers: What went wrong? What (was) discovered? Who is accountable?”