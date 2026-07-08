Congress questions ‘clean sweep’ in Union Minister Bhupender Yadav’s office as four key aides removed

With the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change simultaneously removing four key aides of Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, the Opposition Congress on Tuesday questioned the reason behind the unusual move.

The Indian Express reported on Tuesday that the Minister’s Private Secretary and Additional Private Secretary had been shunted out, while the appointment of another Additional Private Secretary had been “terminated” in separate orders dated July 3.

It has now learnt that the appointment of his Assistant Private Secretary, Siddharth Yadav, was also “terminated” in another order, also dated July 3.

“In pursuance of Department of Personnel and Training’s O.M…dated 3rd July, 2026, and with the approval of the competent authority, the appointment of Shri Siddharth Yadav as Assistant Private Secretary to the Hon’ble Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change is terminated with immediate effect. Shri Siddharth Yadav is relieved of his duties immediately,” said the order, signed by Under Secretary Vibhuti Panjiyar, and marked to the Prime Minister’s Office, Cabinet Secretariat, Department of Personnel and Training, and senior officials of the Environment Ministry.