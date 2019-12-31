Supporters vandalise party office after Cong MLA not included in Maharashtra cabinet

A day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expanded his cabinet, supporters of Bhor Congress MLA Sangram Thopte Tuesday vandalised their own party office in Pune as he was not included in the ministry.
A total of 36 ministers were inducted in Maharashtra’s month-old cabinet on Monday taking its total strength to 43.
The police, while talking to news agency PTI, said Thopte’s supporters ransacked Congress Bhawan, the party’s office in Pune, and shouted slogans against the party leadership for not conferring any ministerial post to Thopte, son of ex-minister Anantrao Thopte.
Discontent spread among Thopte supporters after their leaders were not picked for cabinet berths in the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance government, PTI reported.
Apart from Thopte, former chief minister Sushilkumar Shinde’s daughter and three-time Solapur MLA Praniti, and former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan were among others who were not included in the ministry.
