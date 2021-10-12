Congress: PSUs bought crude from Sandesara firm after he fled

The Congress Monday accused Indian PSUs of having purchased crude oil worth over Rs 5,000 crore from an entity associated with Nitin Sandesara’s Sterling Biotech even after he and his family fled India in 2017 after their business had come under the scanner of investigative agencies.

The party alleged that from January 1, 2018 to May 31, 2020, shipments worth Rs 5,701.83 crore of crude oil were received from SEEPCO Nigeria by Indian oil PSUs. It claimed Sterling Oil Exploration and Energy Production Company Ltd. (SEEPCO) is a Sterling Biotech group entity.

The party’s claim came days after The Indian Express reported that Sandesara had, after fleeing India, formed six offshore firms in 2017-18 to expand their oil trade with various countries, including India.

Attacking the government, the Congress sought to know why “oil PSUs indulge in repeated business with economic offenders”.