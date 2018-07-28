Congress proved wrong on Rafale: BJP

BJP spokesperson said Congress never allowed defence production in India so that it could strike “deals” with foreign suppliers (Source: Rafale Aviation) BJP spokesperson said Congress never allowed defence production in India so that it could strike “deals” with foreign suppliers (Source: Rafale Aviation)

Dismissing the Congress’s fresh attack on the government over the Rafale deal, the BJP on Friday maintained that the allegations raised by the Opposition party were out of frustration and stated that the Congress governments never allowed defence production in India so that the party could strike “deals” with foreign suppliers.

BJP’s national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said the Congress has repeated the claims after its allegations were “proved” wrong by Union ministers and also the French government.

At the press meet, Trivedi said the Congress never allowed defence production in India so that it could strike “deals” with foreign suppliers and is now levelling baseless allegations after the Modi government has worked to start domestic production.

He said Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad have given point-by-point rebuttal to the Congress’s allegations. He said the BJP never brought any allegation against defence deals, but it was members of the Congress government or foreign countries which first alleged corruption in the Bofors deal or AgustaWestland chopper purchase.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App