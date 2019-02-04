Toggle Menu
Congress protests ‘insult’ to Mahatma Gandhi on death anniversaryhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/congress-protests-insult-to-mahatma-gandhi-on-death-anniversary-5569041/

Congress protests ‘insult’ to Mahatma Gandhi on death anniversary

Thirteen people, including the right-wing group's national general secretary Puja Shakun Pandey, who was seen firing at the effigy in the video, were booked in connection with the incident.

mahatma gandhi, mahatma gandhi effigy, mahatma gandhi death anniversary, nathuram godse, All India Hindu Mahasabha, Congress protest, Congress rally, jaipur news, indian express
Hindu Mahasabha leader Puja Shakun Pandey shoots at the effigy of Mahatma Gandhi on Wednesday. (Photo: Screengrab)

The Congress on Monday held a demonstration here against the alleged insult to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary.

In a purported video circulated on social media, alleged members of right-wing All India Hindu Mahasabha were seen enacting Gandhi’s assassination by firing at his effigy before setting it ablaze on Wednesday.

Ministers BD Kalla, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, Harish Chaudhary, Udailal Anjana, Saleh Mohammad, Ramesh Meena and other leaders participated in the dharna held under the banner of the AICC at the Gandhi circle here.

“Some anti-social elements had insulted Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary which is not acceptable. The Congress has held similar dharnas across the country and expressed sentiments against the fascist forces,” PCC vice president Archana Sharma said.

Advertising

Thirteen people, including the right-wing group’s national general secretary Puja Shakun Pandey, who was seen firing at the effigy in the video, were booked in connection with the incident. Five suspects were also arrested.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill seeks ticket from Anandpur Sahib for LS polls
2 CBI, an independent agency, let it work: Mukul Roy to Mamata
3 Oppn parties meet EC over EVM issue, demand matching of 50 per cent of EVM results with VVPATs