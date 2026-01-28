Centre’s MGNREGA overhaul is flashpoint on Day 1 of Rajasthan Assembly

The central government’s decision to replace the UPA-era Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) rocked the first day of the Budget Session in the Rajasthan Assembly, with the Congress staging protests outside the House and accusing the Centre of trying to weaken the employment guarantee scheme.

Holding protests at the start of the session, Congress leaders, led by Rajasthan Leader of the Opposition Tikaram Jully and state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara, held placards reading, “Save MGNREGA, Save the Country”. The party has been opposing the Centre’s new Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025, arguing that the law would deprive millions of their right to work.