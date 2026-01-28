Centre’s MGNREGA overhaul is flashpoint on Day 1 of Rajasthan Assembly
Holding protests at the start of the session, Congress leaders, led by Rajasthan Leader of the Opposition Tikaram Jully and state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara, held placards reading, “Save MGNREGA, Save the Country”
Congress also flagged issues such as a shortage of fertilisers during the protest. (File Photo)
The central government’s decision to replace the UPA-era Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) rocked the first day of the Budget Session in the Rajasthan Assembly, with the Congress staging protests outside the House and accusing the Centre of trying to weaken the employment guarantee scheme.
Holding protests at the start of the session, Congress leaders, led by Rajasthan Leader of the Opposition Tikaram Jully and state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara, held placards reading, “Save MGNREGA, Save the Country”. The party has been opposing the Centre’s new Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025, arguing that the law would deprive millions of their right to work.
The party also flagged issues such as a shortage of fertilisers during the protest.
In his speech at the start of the session, Governor Haribhau Bagde outlined the priorities of Rajasthan’s Bhajan Lal government, saying that more than two lakh children had been provided free education under the Right to Education Act, and that it had ensured adequate electricity supply and the availability of DAP fertiliser for farmers, adding that the dispensation was now focused on youth and employment.
Leader of the Opposition Jully, however, countered these claims, saying that one of the BJP’s own ministers was “unconvinced” by the fertiliser claim. “We did not receive fertiliser; what we received was fake. On what basis is the government calling this an achievement?” he asked, also accusing the government of having failed to deliver on its social security commitments and to alleviate farmers’ distress in the state.
“Pensions for those with disabilities, the elderly and widows have been stalled for the last 5-6 months. Not a single rupee has been spent on the Yamuna Water Agreement and the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project, leaving people in Jhunjhunu, Sikar and Churu waiting for two years,” he said.
Parul Kulshrestha is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Rajasthan. A lawyer turned journalist, she brings a unique cross-disciplinary perspective to her reporting, blending legal precision with deep social inquiry to cover one of India's most culturally and politically vibrant regions.
Expertise and Experience
Legal-Journalistic Synergy: Parul’s transition from a legal background to mainstream journalism provides her with a distinct advantage in interpreting policy, legislation, and judicial impacts. This expertise allows her to "read between the lines" of government orders and court rulings affecting the public.
Diverse Beat: With years of experience across both mainstream newsrooms and independent journalism, she has built high-level authority in several critical areas:
Nomadic Tribes & Marginalized Communities: She is recognized for her sensitive and in-depth reporting on the struggles and rights of Rajasthan's nomadic populations, often giving a voice to those outside the traditional political spotlight.
Gender & Social Justice: Parul focuses on the intersection of law and gender, covering issues ranging from women’s safety and reproductive rights to the socio-economic empowerment of rural women.
Environmental & Political Reporting: She tracks Rajasthan’s complex political landscape—including electoral shifts and bureaucratic changes—alongside critical environmental concerns like water scarcity and land use.
Academic & Professional Pedigree: Her background as a lawyer, combined with her rise to the rank of Principal Correspondent at a national broadsheet, establishes her as a senior voice in the media landscape. ... Read More