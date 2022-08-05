Watch: How Congress’ protest against inflation unfolded across country

Nationwide protests were held across the country by the Congress party over rampant unemployment and price rise, among other things. Several Congress leaders, including Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi as well as Shashi Tharoor, were detained in New Delhi.

Section 144 has been clamped down across the New Delhi district area, except Jantar Mantar. Earlier this morning, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack against the government, saying India was no longer a democracy, but a dictatorship. “India is witnessing the death of democracy,” he said in a press conference. “What India has built brick by brick, starting almost a century ago, is being destroyed in front of your eyes. Anybody who stands against this idea of onset of dictatorship is viciously attacked, jailed, arrested and beaten up.”

Protests are taking place in several places across the country. In capital cities of every state, Congress leaders and workers are staging protests. Parliament too, is witnessing protests. Wearing black shirts, kurtas and bands on their sleeves, Congress MPs staged a noisy protest inside the Lok Sabha Friday along with members from the DMK, NCP and Left parties, resulting in an abrupt adjournment of the proceedings.

Several Congress leaders in Mumbai, led by Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole, were detained after they were stopped by the police at Vidhan Bhavan while marching to Raj Bhavan, the residence of Governor B S Koshyari to protest. Patole said, “We are only going to Raj Bhavan to protest against the Union government and the BJP. There is rising unemployment and harassment due to increased GST. Police are under pressure and are stopping us.”

The detained leaders were brought to Azad Maidan police station.

Congress leaders and party workers in Punjab, too, joined the nationwide protest. “Inflation is rising. Taxes are being imposed. We’re apprehensive that we’re hurtling towards a Sri Lanka-like crisis. We’re staging a dharna to rouse government from slumber, “Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring told ANI.