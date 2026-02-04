Congress protest stalls Lok Sabha proceedings, PM Modi reply deferred

The Lok Sabha was adjourned in dramatic and unusual circumstances Wednesday evening, minutes before Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to reply to the debate on the President’s Address, after Congress MPs marched towards the treasury benches holding a large banner which had the Prime Minister’s photograph and a slogan that read “Jo uchit samjho wo karo”.
When the House reconvened at 5 pm after an adjournment, Deputy Speaker Sandhya Ray, who was chairing the proceedings, asked BJP MP P P Chaudhary to speak. Congress MPs, joined by other Opposition members, stormed the well of the House, shouting slogans. SP members were also in the well, holding placards with pictures of an Ahilyabai Holkar temple in Varanasi which they alleged was damaged during renovation work.
Holding the banner, the MPs began walking towards the treasury benches and crossed four rows before they were stopped by senior BJP leaders including Ashwini Vaishnaw and Arjun Ram Meghwal.
As the BJP leaders engaged with the Congress MPs, Dubey left the House. Amid the commotion, Ray announced that the House stood adjourned until 11 am Thursday. Vaishnaw was heard asking BJP MPs to leave the chamber while Opposition members continued to raise slogans.
Earlier, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, speaking outside the House, had said: “If the LoP is not allowed to speak, we will not let them speak either.” After the final adjournment, she again targeted the Prime Minister.
Story continues below this ad
She accused the government of using Dubey to provoke the Opposition. “Nishikant ji is brought forward only when the government wants to create disruption. The government is not letting a member quote from a book, but he (Dubey) brings six books to the House and quotes from them. This government wants to show that only their way will work in Parliament. …It is the first time that the government itself doesn’t want the House to function.”
Before the House was adjourned for the day, Congress leaders had met Speaker Om Birla around 4 pm. Sources said they objected to the manner in which Dubey had spoken about the Gandhi family.
In the morning, Congress MPs staged a demonstration at the Makar Dwar in Parliament against the suspension of eight Opposition MPs and over Rahul Gandhi not being allowed to speak. Gandhi himself joined the protest.
Inside Lok Sabha, proceedings were repeatedly disrupted from the beginning, with Opposition members raising issues ranging from the Indo-US trade deal to the suspension of MPs.
Story continues below this ad
The Speaker adjourned the House until noon after his appeals to let Question Hour function were ignored. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal later made a statement on the Indo-US trade deal amid loud protests, triggering another adjournment until 2 pm.
Jatin Anand is an Assistant Editor with the national political bureau of The Indian Express. With over 16 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is a seasoned expert in national governance, electoral politics, and bureaucratic affairs. Having covered high-stakes beats including the Election Commission of India (ECI), intelligence, and urban development, Jatin provides authoritative analysis of the forces shaping Indian democracy. He is an alumnus of Zakir Husain Delhi College (DU) and the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where he specialized in Print Journalism.
Expertise
High-Stakes Beat Coverage: Throughout his decade-and-a-half career, Jatin has covered some of the most sensitive and influential beats in the country, including:
The Election Commission of India (ECI): Monitoring electoral policy, reforms, and the conduct of national and state polls.
National Security & Intelligence: Reporting on the internal mechanisms and developments within India's security apparatus.
Urban Development: Analyzing the policies and bureaucratic processes driving the transformation of India’s cities.
National Political Bureau: In his current role, he tracks the intersection of policy and politics, offering deep-dive reporting on the Union government and national political movements.
Academic Credentials:
Zakir Husain Delhi College (DU): Alumnus of one of Delhi's premier institutions.
Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai: Specialized in Print Journalism at India's most prestigious journalism school. ... Read More