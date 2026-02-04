Congress protest stalls Lok Sabha proceedings, PM Modi reply deferred

Opposition MPs protest in the Lok Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (PTI)

The Lok Sabha was adjourned in dramatic and unusual circumstances Wednesday evening, minutes before Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to reply to the debate on the President’s Address, after Congress MPs marched towards the treasury benches holding a large banner which had the Prime Minister’s photograph and a slogan that read “Jo uchit samjho wo karo”.

The Congress move, which deepened its standoff with the ruling alliance in the House, came hours after BJP MP Nishikant Dubey targeted the Nehru-Gandhi family, leading to an uproar and adjournments.

When the House reconvened at 5 pm after an adjournment, Deputy Speaker Sandhya Ray, who was chairing the proceedings, asked BJP MP P P Chaudhary to speak. Congress MPs, joined by other Opposition members, stormed the well of the House, shouting slogans. SP members were also in the well, holding placards with pictures of an Ahilyabai Holkar temple in Varanasi which they alleged was damaged during renovation work.