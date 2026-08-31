‘Abhorrently casteist’: Congress to protest FIR against Rahul over Haldwani remarks

A day after Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi was booked for allegedly giving a casteist spin to a “purification” ritual held after Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s rally in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani, the party said its workers would protest across the country on Monday evening “against the BJP’s assault” on the constitutional values of social justice.

The Uttarakhand Police filed the FIR against Gandhi a day after he demanded that BJP workers be prosecuted for the “purification” carried out at the venue of Kharge’s rally.

“This is nothing but the pot calling the kettle black! What is worse, the BJP has actually jumped in to defend this abhorrently casteist behaviour, showing to the entire world that they are the biggest perpetrators of social injustice today,” Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal wrote on X.