‘You stand for what is true’: Priyanka Gandhi as son Raihan’s protest photographs taken down

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has publicly backed her son, visual artist and curator Raihan Rajiv Vadra, after many of his photographs of recent protests were taken down from his debut exhibition in Delhi.

Priyanka Gandhi wrote in her X post said, “When someone with power becomes afraid of the expression of another, he doesn’t know it, but he has already lost the very power he is trying to protect.”

“You stand for what is true and everything beautiful will find its way to you. I am proud of you, always will be,” she added.

.@raihanrvadra When someone with power becomes afraid of the expression of another, he doesn’t know it, but he has already lost the very power he is trying to protect. You stand for what is true and everything beautiful will find its way to you. I am proud of you, always will be. ❤️ mama — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 22, 2026

Raihan was asked to remove or replace 74 photographs hours before the exhibition was scheduled to open. Many of the photographs were related to recent protests by students and young people in the national capital.

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By the evening, barely 35 exhibits remained. Authorities also raised objections to the blank frames that had replaced the photographs taken down.

The exhibition, titled No Idea Is Final, thus faced last-minute changes ahead of its opening, with several photographs no longer on display.

The Indian Express reached out to officials at Bikaner House for comment, but there was no immediate response.