Priyanka meets kin of Unnao rape victim; blames UP govt for failing to deliver justice

Eastern Uttar Pradesh Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (File photo) Eastern Uttar Pradesh Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (File photo)

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Saturday met family members of the Unnao rape victim, who died after being set ablaze, and alleged that the “hollow law and order mechanism in Uttar Pradesh” had denied justice to survivors of sexual violations in the state.

Accusing the BJP government of creating such circumstances that there was no fear in the minds of criminals, Priyanka called upon the government and the administration to take seriously the issue of violence against women.

“They (the BJP government) are saying that there is no place for criminals in UP. But the way in which anarchy has spread and crime against women is taking place in the state, I wonder if in the Uttar Pradesh made by them there is any place for women,” she said while talking to reporters after meeting the deceased woman’s family members at their house.

The 23-year-old gangrape victim, who suffered 90 per cent burns after being set ablaze by five men, including two accused of raping her, passed away late Friday night in a Delhi hospital.

On Friday, the Congress general secretary, who is in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, had asserted that women should now “snatch power from men” for their safety and called upon women to join politics by contesting the Panchayat elections. She also alleged that there have been nearly 90 cases of rape in Unnao district alone in the past 11 months.

She attacked the state government for not providing enough security to the rape victim even though a similar incident had taken place earlier in the district, referring to the 2018 rape case in which a woman had accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar of assaulting her.

Gandhi, this morning, wrote on Twitter, “Why the victim of Unnao gangrape case was not given security keeping in mind an earlier incident of Unnao? What action has been taken on the police official who refused to register an FIR? What steps are being taken by the government to stop crime against the women, which take place on a daily basis?”

She prayed for the victim’s family and stated it was everyone’s collective failure as a society that the victim was not able to get justice.

“At the social level, we all are guilty, but at the same time, this also points out to the hollow law and order mechanism in UP,” she further tweeted. The Congress leader who was on a state visit to Lucknow, met the victim’s family and expressed her condolences. A number of senior UP Congress leaders were present with her during the meeting at the home of the victim’s family. A huge crowd of villagers had gathered outside the house.

Following the death of the victim, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the death of the Unnao rape victim was ‘extremely sad’ and announced that the case will be tried in a fast-track court.

