Congress’ Priyanka Chaturvedi miffed with party over reinstating leaders who misbehaved with her

All India Congress Committee Convenor and National Spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi Wednesday expressed dissatisfaction with her own party for reinstating some leader who had misbehaved with her at a press briefing in 2015.

Responding to tweet by one Vijay Laxmi Sharma who posted the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee letter suspending action against the men who misbehaved with her, Chaturvedi wrote on Twitter, “Deeply saddened that lumpen goons get preference in @incindia over those who have given their sweat and blood. Having faced brickbats and abuse across board for the party but yet those who threatened me within the party getting away with not even a rap on their knuckles is unfortunate.”

The leaders were first suspended by the party after Chaturvedi complained of their unruly behaviour with her during a party press briefing over the Rafale deal in Mathura. But their suspension was revoked after party general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia accepted their apology in the matter.