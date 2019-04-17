Toggle Menu
Congress’ Priyanka Chaturvedi miffed with party over reinstating leaders who misbehaved with herhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/congress-priyanka-chaturvedi-reinstating-leaders-misbehaviour-5680394/

Congress’ Priyanka Chaturvedi miffed with party over reinstating leaders who misbehaved with her

The party leaders were first suspended but reinstated after party general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia accepted their apology in the matter.

Priyanka Chaturvedi, Priyanka Chaturvedi congress, Priyanka Chaturvedi congress spokesperson, Priyanka Chaturvedi harassment, Priyanka Chaturvedi targets congress, congress, inc, elections, election news, elections 2019, lok sabha elections 
Priyanka Chaturvedi (Source: Facebook/Priyanka Chaturvedi)

All India Congress Committee Convenor and National Spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi Wednesday expressed dissatisfaction with her own party for reinstating some leader who had misbehaved with her at a press briefing in 2015.

Responding to tweet by one Vijay Laxmi Sharma who posted the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee letter suspending action against the men who misbehaved with her, Chaturvedi wrote on Twitter, “Deeply saddened that lumpen goons get preference in @incindia over those who have given their sweat and blood. Having faced brickbats and abuse across board for the party but yet those who threatened me within the party getting away with not even a rap on their knuckles is unfortunate.”

The leaders were first suspended by the party after Chaturvedi complained of their unruly behaviour with her during a party press briefing over the Rafale deal in Mathura. But their suspension was revoked after party general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia accepted their apology in the matter.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 India's ASAT test could exacerbate rivalry with China: US expert
2 Vijay Mallya expresses 'sympathies' with Jet Airways' Naresh Goyal, renews offer to pay back money
3 J&K highway curb: No ban on civilian traffic for today