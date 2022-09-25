Congress prevented Manmohan from implementing GST, says Mandaviya

Former prime minister and economist Manmohan Singh was stymied by his party (Congress) from implementing the Goods and Services Tax (GST), said Union Minister of Health Mansukh Mandaviya, praising Singh for his acumen in economics and added that it was contrary to how Prime Minister Narendra Modi works, putting nation first and his party later.

Delivering an honorary lecture on “Modi@20:Dreams meet Delivery” at the Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University in Ahmedabad on Saturday, Mandaviya also claimed that PM Modi prioritises the country over winning elections.

The book that was released earlier this year includes the authorship of educationist and Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murty, economist Arvind Panagariya, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, spiritual guru Sadhguru and others, has a compilation of chapters talking about Modi as the head of a government for 20 years.

Referring to economist Surjit Bhalla’s account in the book, Mandaviya said that in the 1990s, when Narsimha Rao was the prime minister and Manmohan Singh the finance minister, Singh suggested the policy of “one nation, one tax”.

“Regardless of political ideology, one cannot deny that Manmohan Singh was among the world’s renowned economists… he had said that there should be ‘One Nation One Tax’ as India’s finance minister. And later, Manmohan Singh became the prime minister,” said Mandaviya.

Explaining why Singh could not implement GST as prime minister for 10 years, Mandaviya said, “Because in 12 countries in the world ‘one nation one tax’ was implemented and businesspersons were unsatisfied owing to teething problems faced by any new large-scale policy. In such countries, the incumbent governments did not come to power the next time…”

The health minister added, “Even if Manmohan Singh thought of implementing it, his party said think of something else or we won’t form a government the second time. Modiji said ‘country first’, whether the government comes to power or not (a second time)… but GST has to be implemented for ‘one nation, one tax’, and he brought it. The country has to be first without compromises.”

India is the largest democracy in the world and administration in democracies is a challenge, Mandaviya said and added, “The challenge is such that in democratic systems we have constitutional arrangements… There are political parties at various levels — national, state and regional… and they prioritise winning elections. But PM Modi does not give priority to winning elections, but rather prioritises the country… The country has to be first.”

Hailing PM Modi for working “holistically” towards the betterment of all, Mandaviya said, “I went to Uzbekistan two years ago. It broke off from (then) Russia (Soviet Union)… Russia was a communist country. Communist culture believes that communism is the only culture, no other culture exists and such a belief led to its fall…”