Congress presidential poll: Shashi Tharoor points to ‘uneven playing field’, Kharge says ‘no differences between us’

Voicing concern over a few Congress leaders openly supporting his opponent Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor Thursday said such a behaviour disturbed the level-playing field.

Tharoor pointed out that several PCC chiefs and senior leaders were not available for a meeting with him during his visits to their respective states, but they welcomed Kharge and showed their support when he visited them.

Seeking votes from delegates at the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) Thursday, Tharoor said he wanted to bring a “change” in the organisation. He added that he would work to “bring back” the voters who did not support the Congress in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP further said that he could not meet some delegates as their contact details were “missing” from the list he received. “There were incomplete contact details in the list of delegates that we received. Some lists had names but no contact numbers, some had names but no proper address. Hence, it was difficult to reach out to them,” Tharoor claimed, adding that he did not “blame anyone” for the “incomplete” lists and that there are “flaws” in the party’s system as no such election was held in 22 years.

Responding to Tharoor’s “uneven playing field” remark, Kharge said, “… We are brothers. Someone can speak in a certain manner, whereas I can do it in a different way. There are no differences between us and I don’t have any complaint against this. Instead, there is a long way ahead where we both, with the support from all of you, have to raise our voices against Narendra Modi and Amit Shah regarding inflation, unemployment, fall of rupee and other issues that have been affecting the common man.

Tharoor, however, maintained that the presidential poll will be held in a “free and fair” manner and that he had no enmity with Kharge. This election is about two Congress members “focused to strengthen the party”, he said.

While Kharge is being seen as a favourite for the top party post because of his perceived proximity to the Gandhi family, Tharoor has reiterated that the Gandhis have made it clear that they will remain neutral.

The results of the Congress presidential election, to be held on October 17, will be declared on October 19.