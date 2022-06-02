Congress president Sonia Gandhi tests positive for Covid-19

Congress President Sonia Gandhi tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, Randeep Singh Surjewala said. He added that she has isolated herself.

“She has developed mild fever and some symptoms and has isolated herself and has been given requisite medical attention. As of today, her date of appearance before ED on June 8 stands as it is,” Surjewala said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Sonia and Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi to appear before it on June 8 in connection with the case filed six months ago.

The summons drew furious reactions from the Congress, which described the case as “weird” since “no money was involved” and said that the charges were “more hollow than a pack of cards”. “We will face them. We are not a bit scared or overawed or intimidated by such cheap tactics,” the party’s spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said at a press conference along with the party’s communication head Surjewala.

The ED case is based on a trial court order that allowed the Income Tax Department to probe the affairs of National Herald newspaper and conduct a tax assessment of Sonia and Rahul. The order was the result of a petition filed by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013.

