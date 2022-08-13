Congress president Sonia Gandhi tests positive for Covid-19 again, says Jairam Ramesh

Updated: August 13, 2022 12:46:52 pm
Congress president Sonia Gandhi tested positive for Covid-19 Saturday, party’s general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said. This comes barely two months after she had tested positive for the novel coronavirus in early June.
“Congress President Smt Sonia Gandhi has tested positive for Covid-19 today. She will remain in isolation as per Govt. protocol,” Ramesh said via a tweet.
आज कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष श्रीमती सोनिया गांधी का कोविड-19 टेस्ट रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आया है। वह सरकार द्वारा जारी प्रोटोकॉल का पालन करते हुए आइसोलेशन में रहेंगी।
— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) August 13, 2022
On Wednesday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, too, had announced that she had tested positive for Covid-19, for the second time in three months.
India reported nearly 16,000 new Covid cases and 68 fatalities, including 24 reconciled by Kerala, according to the Union Health Ministry latest data on Saturday.
