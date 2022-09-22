In hint to Ashok Gehlot, Rahul Gandhi says expect ‘one person, one post’ decision to be respected

In a veiled hint to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who is in the running for the Congress President’s post, senior leader Rahul Gandhi said that he expected the one person, one post decision that was taken at the chintan shivir in Udaipur will be respected when it comes to the party chief’s post.

Speaking at a press conference in Kerala Thursday, he said that the party president’s post is not a position but a belief system that represents India. When asked to what advise would he give to those contesting for the role of the president of Congress, he added: “The Congress president is not just an organisation post, but an ideological one. Whoever becomes the Congress president should remember that he represents an idea, a belief system and represents a vision of India.”

Explaining the need of the Bharat Jodo Yatra which is currently going through Kerala, Rahul Gandhi said, “We are fighting a machine that has captured the institutional framework of this country, that has unlimited money and ability to buy, pressurise and threaten people. The outcome of that is what you’ve seen in Goa.”

He added: “This yatra is meant to put forward to the people of India that the hatred and violence that is seen in India currently is not good for the country. Humility has always been a feature of India and that has been attacked by the current government. There is a link between spreading of hate by the BJP-RSS combine, concentration of capital by a chosen few, the gross unemployment rate and massive inflation spike. The people of India are beginning to realise that.”

When asked about the searches at the Popular Front of India’s offices (PFI) and houses of PFI state and district level leaders across 10 states by the NIA and ED, he said: “All forms of communalism regardless of where they come from should be combated. There should be zero tolerance towards it.”