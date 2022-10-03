There never was any G-23 group. It was just media’s idea: Shashi Tharoor

As the Congress presidential election hots up, senior leader Shashi Tharoor, who has launched his campaign, said Monday that there was never any G-23 group and that it was all the media’s idea.

Speaking to the media in Hyderabad, Tharoor said: “There is no G-23 group, there never was. It was a media idea. As far as I can tell you, a couple of senior leaders wrote us a letter. They invited a large number of people to support them. They told me that they had contacted over 100 people for support. But since the Covid lockdown was on at that time (in 2020), only 23 people were available in Delhi to sign the letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi.”

#WATCH | Hyderabad: “There is no G23 group, it was all the media’s idea,” says Congress presidential poll candidate Shashi Tharoor pic.twitter.com/8fuxl4BCZb — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2022

His opponent in the Congress presidential poll, Mallikarjun Kharge, too had made a similar statement on Sunday. When asked if the support of senior G-23 leaders to him meant that their complaints had been resolved, Kharge said: “Don’t connect that with this. Now there is no G-23. All those people are working unitedly… they want to save the party, want to remain united and unitedly fight against the BJP / RSS. So they are with me.”

Tharoor, who kickstarted his campaign by paying tribute at Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur where BR Ambedkar converted to Buddhism along with his followers in 1956, is currently in Telangana.

Earlier in the day, the Thiruvananthapuram MP had said that all in the party wished to take on the BJP rather than each other. Tharoor, who is set for a face-off with Kharge, said the two have no ideological differences, news agency PTI reported.

“Let me make clear that I agree with @kharge ji that all of us in @incIndia wish to take on the BJP rather than each other. There is no ideological difference between us. The choice for our voting colleagues Oct 17 is only on how to do it most effectively,” Tharoor said in a tweet.