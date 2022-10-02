scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 02, 2022
Congress President polls LIVE Updates: Shashi Tharoor launches Congress presidency bid; 2 former Union ministers, 4 MPs, G-23 leader among 60 signatories

Congress President Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Former Union ministers Mohsina Kidwai, Saifuddin Soz, four MPs and G-23 leader Sandeep Dikshit are among those who signed the nomination forms in support of Tharoor's candidacy for the post of party president.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: October 2, 2022 9:26:23 am
Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor (L) and Mallikarjun Kharge are the only two contestant left in the party president polls. (PTI)

Indian National Congress (INC) president Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor kickstarted his campaign for the Congress president polls by paying tribute at Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur, where BR Ambedkar converted to Buddhism along with his followers in 1956. Former Union ministers Mohsina Kidwai, Saifuddin Soz, four MPs and G-23 leader Sandeep Dikshit are among those who signed the nomination forms in support of Tharoor’s candidacy for the post of party president. Tharoor will visit Mahatma Gandhi’s Sewagram Ashram in Wardha and Vinoba Bhave’s ashram in Pavnar on Sunday.

Tharoor posted six forms on Twitter though he could submit only five on Friday as he was late by a few minutes in submitting the sixth form. Also, it was not known if all his five forms were admitted as Congress’ central election authority chief Madhusudan Mistry said on Saturday that out of the total 20 nomination forms, four were rejected.

Meanwhile, Mallikarjun Kharge spent the day meeting leaders, including A K Antony who he called on at the Kerala House in Delhi. A day after all nominations were filed for the Congress president election, the stage was set for a straight contest between veteran Kharge and Tharoor after the nomination of former Jharkhand minister K N Tripathi was rejected. Madhusudan Mistry, the head of the Congress’s central election authority, announced that Tripathi’s form has been rejected — as some of the signatures didn’t match.

Live Blog

Congress President polls LIVE Updates: Shashi Tharoor will visit Mahatma Gandhi’s Sewagram Ashram in Wardha and Vinoba Bhave’s ashram in Pavnar today.

09:26 (IST)02 Oct 2022
Kharge resigns as Leader of Opposition in RS; Digvijaya, Chidambaram in race to replace him

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge has resigned as the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, sources said on Saturday, a day after he filed his nomination papers for the AICC president’s election.

Senior leaders P Chidambaram (left) and Digvijaya Singh are learnt to be the front-runners to take on the mantle of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha. (Express Photo)

Kharge’s resignation, which the 80-year-old leader sent to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, is in line with the party’s declared ‘One person, One post’ principle that was announced at the Udaipur ‘Chintan Shivir’ in May.

The resignation letter was sent by Kharge last night, the sources said. (Read more)

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor files his nomination papers for the post of party president, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi, September 30, 2022. (Express photo by Anil Sharma)

The Tharoor manifesto: Reimagining Congress high command’s role, real authority for PCC chiefs

Shashi Tharoor’s chances of being the next Congress president may have taken a hit after Mallikarjun Kharge entered the fray as the Gandhis’ unofficial choice but the MP from Thiruvananthapuram is going all out to do his bit to ensure he stands a chance to cause an upset.

After filing his nomination papers on Friday, Tharoor released a manifesto positioning himself as the Congress’s future. Using the tagline “Think tomorrow, think Tharoor”, he detailed 10 tenets for revitalising the party, among them decentralising the organisation by “giving real authority to the PCC (Pradesh Congress Committee) presidents” and reimagining the role of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters. Among the other internal changes that he has proposed are limiting party president and other office-bearer posts to two five-year terms and organising elections to 12 posts out of 23 in the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

