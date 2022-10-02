Congress President polls LIVE Updates: Shashi Tharoor launches Congress presidency bid; 2 former Union ministers, 4 MPs, G-23 leader among 60 signatories

Indian National Congress (INC) president Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor kickstarted his campaign for the Congress president polls by paying tribute at Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur, where BR Ambedkar converted to Buddhism along with his followers in 1956. Former Union ministers Mohsina Kidwai, Saifuddin Soz, four MPs and G-23 leader Sandeep Dikshit are among those who signed the nomination forms in support of Tharoor’s candidacy for the post of party president. Tharoor will visit Mahatma Gandhi’s Sewagram Ashram in Wardha and Vinoba Bhave’s ashram in Pavnar on Sunday.

Tharoor posted six forms on Twitter though he could submit only five on Friday as he was late by a few minutes in submitting the sixth form. Also, it was not known if all his five forms were admitted as Congress’ central election authority chief Madhusudan Mistry said on Saturday that out of the total 20 nomination forms, four were rejected.

Meanwhile, Mallikarjun Kharge spent the day meeting leaders, including A K Antony who he called on at the Kerala House in Delhi. A day after all nominations were filed for the Congress president election, the stage was set for a straight contest between veteran Kharge and Tharoor after the nomination of former Jharkhand minister K N Tripathi was rejected. Madhusudan Mistry, the head of the Congress’s central election authority, announced that Tripathi’s form has been rejected — as some of the signatures didn’t match.