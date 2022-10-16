Congress President Polls Live Updates: Mallikarjun Kharge or Shashi Tharoor — Congress to elect its next chief tomorrow

Congress President Polls Live Updates Today: The Congress is all set to vote to elect its next president on Monday (October 17) with senior party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor are pitted against each other. This will be the sixth time in its nearly 137-year-old history that an electoral contest would decide who would take up the mantle of the party’s president. The voting will be done between 10 am and 4 pm, with the results likely to be declared on October 19.
With Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra not in the running, a non-Gandhi would be at the helm after over 24 years. The fate of the Congress party will be decided by over 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates who comprise the electoral college for electing the party chief. While Kharge has been considered the Gandhi family’s ‘unofficial official candidate’ with a large number of senior leaders backing him, Tharoor pitched himself as the candidate of change.
Both candidates have been vigorously campaigning across India. In an interview with the Indian Express, Kharge said Sonia is a “key player” in the Congress, and the party cannot work without the guidance and advice of the Gandhis. The priority for him, he added, is to implement the organisational reforms announced at the Chintan Shivir in Udaipur. Meanwhile, Tharoor, alleged that the contest was not a level playing field in accessing the delegates. He pointed out that several PCC chiefs and senior leaders were not available for a meeting with him during his visits to their respective states, but they welcomed Kharge and showed their support when he visited them.
The Congress is all set to vote to elect its next president on Monday (October 17) with senior party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor are pitted against each other. This will be the sixth time in its nearly 137-year-old history that an electoral contest would decide who would take up the mantle of the party’s president. The voting will be done between 10 am and 4 pm, with the results likely to be declared on October 19.
Good evening! Welcome to our live blog. The Congress will vote for its next president on October 17 (Monday). Stay tuned for all the latest news updates on the upcoming Congress presidential elections between party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor.