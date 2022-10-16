Congress President Polls Live Updates: Mallikarjun Kharge or Shashi Tharoor — Congress to elect its next chief tomorrow

scorecardresearch
Congress President Polls Live Updates Today: The Congress is all set to vote to elect its next president on Monday (October 17) with senior party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor are pitted against each other. This will be the sixth time in its nearly 137-year-old history that an electoral contest would decide who would take up the mantle of the party’s president. The voting will be done between 10 am and 4 pm, with the results likely to be declared on October 19.

With Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra not in the running, a non-Gandhi would be at the helm after over 24 years. The fate of the Congress party will be decided by over 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates who comprise the electoral college for electing the party chief. While Kharge has been considered the Gandhi family’s ‘unofficial official candidate’ with a large number of senior leaders backing him, Tharoor pitched himself as the candidate of change.

Both candidates have been vigorously campaigning across India. In an interview with the Indian Express, Kharge said Sonia is a “key player” in the Congress, and the party cannot work without the guidance and advice of the Gandhis. The priority for him, he added, is to implement the organisational reforms announced at the Chintan Shivir in Udaipur. Meanwhile, Tharoor, alleged that the contest was not a level playing field in accessing the delegates. He pointed out that several PCC chiefs and senior leaders were not available for a meeting with him during his visits to their respective states, but they welcomed Kharge and showed their support when he visited them.

The Congress is all set to vote to elect its next president on Monday (October 17) with senior party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor are pitted against each other. This will be the sixth time in its nearly 137-year-old history that an electoral contest would decide who would take up the mantle of the party's president. The voting will be done between 10 am and 4 pm, with the results likely to be declared on October 19.

Mallikarjun Kharge, the frontrunner in the Congress leadership race, said on Thursday that he may not consult the Nehru-Gandhi family on every decision, but would seek their “guidance” and “suggestions”, pointing out that Sonia and Rahul Gandhi have experience helming the party. He said there was nothing to be ashamed about in seeking their counsel as he believed in a collective approach, not an individualistic style of functioning.

READ | Without the Gandhis, can’t (operate), must take guidance: Mallikarjun Kharge

On October 1, Saturday, Madhusudan Mistry, returning officer, named Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor as the two candidates in the fray for the election of Congress president on October 19. With that, the contest for leadership of India’s main party of the Opposition has been kicked off. After nearly two and a half decades, it will have a non-Gandhi at its helm.

Or will it, really? With Kharge widely seen as the unofficial official candidate — a bevy of establishmentarian leaders and many of the G-23 rebels, too, have come out in his support — has the Gandhi family genuinely stepped aside, or back? Or will it still control the Congress, and not do so too? Those, of course, are the questions. But Tharoor’s candidature may already be stirring things up.

EXPRESS OPINION | From the Opinion Editor: An election for the Congress party

In an interview with the Indian Express, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor about his reasons for contesting, his plans for the party, the role of the Gandhi family, the importance of the poll for the future of the Congress, and says he realises both his strengths and his weaknesses.

INTERVIEW | Shashi Tharoor: ‘I don’t think everyone who voted BJP in 2014, 2019 is a diehard Hindutvawadi; we need to bring them back’

