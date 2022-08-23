scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Only Gandhis can lead Cong: Adhir; can’t force Rahul, says Digvijaya

The G 23 leaders of the party, meanwhile, signalled that Sonia’s continuance or Rahul’s taking over don’t make much difference if the system remains the same.

Congress SatyagrahaCongress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, KC Venugopal, P Chidambaram and others during a 'Satyagrah' against the 'Agnipath' scheme in New Delhi on June 22. (PTI file)

The Congress on Tuesday signalled that the schedule for the election of the party president will be announced in a few days even as senior leaders remained apprehensive about the prospect of Rahul Gandhi not contesting the election.

A day after he argued that the Congress was “unanimously” in favour of Rahul taking over the reins of the party, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met party president Sonia Gandhi. Gehlot, however, remained tightlipped about the details of the meeting.

Don't Miss |Yatra as a tightrope walk: Congress treads carefully on Rahul Gandhi’s long march

“If Rahul Gandhi does not become the party president, it will be a disappointment for the Congressmen in the country. Many people will sit at home and we will suffer. He (Rahul Gandhi) should accept this post by himself, understanding the sentiments of the common Congress people in the country,” Gehlot had said on Monday.

The opinion in the party, however, remained. While Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said no one outside the Gandhi family can lead the party now, senior leader Digvijaya Singh said Rahul cannot be forced to take over as Congress president.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Collective Conscience of S...Premium
UPSC Key-August 23, 2022: Why you should read ‘Collective Conscience of S...
Yatra as a tightrope walk: Congress treads carefully on Rahul Gandhi&#821...Premium
Yatra as a tightrope walk: Congress treads carefully on Rahul Gandhi&#821...
Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warnsPremium
Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warns
Sonali Phogat death: A reminder why Indians above 40 should get heart che...Premium
Sonali Phogat death: A reminder why Indians above 40 should get heart che...

Chowdhury was forthright as he said his view was that either Rahul should take over as president or Sonia Gandhi should continue. “Either Rahul-ji or Sonia-ji. We don’t have any other alternative. Whatever people may say…that is the reality,” Chowdhury told The Indian Express.

When asked about Rahul’s reluctance to take over, Singh told NDTV: “How can you force anyone.”

The G 23 leaders of the party, meanwhile, signalled that Sonia’s continuance or Rahul’s taking over don’t make much difference if the system remains the same. “What the Congress desperately needs is a new, fresh message and changes in the system…the way the party functions. It really does not matter who is at the helm,” a G 23 leader said.

Advertisement

The party, meanwhile, signalled that the date-wise schedule for the election will be announced in a few days.

“In a few days…I hope the schedule for filing of nomination, scrutiny, withdrawal, etc. and the date for the election will be announced. Broadly, we know that the process would begin on August 20 and end on September 21. But the exact dates for the election will be announced in a few days. Let us see what happens,” Congress general secretary in-charge of communication Jairam Ramesh said.

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 09:04:58 pm
Next Story

Why pain in pelvic region, urgent need to urinate may not necessarily indicate urinary tract infection

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

UPSC Key: Why you should read ‘Collective Conscience of Society’

UPSC Key: Why you should read ‘Collective Conscience of Society’

Premium
Adani to buy 29.2% stake in NDTV, launch open offer

Adani to buy 29.2% stake in NDTV, launch open offer

Shinde ‘threatens’ Opposition for calling him, his Sena faction 'traitors'

Shinde ‘threatens’ Opposition for calling him, his Sena faction 'traitors'

Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warns

Adani’s empire is ‘deeply overleveraged,’ Fitch Group unit warns

Premium
Opinion | Imran Khan faces arrest, but the question is: Is the army's power waning?

Opinion | Imran Khan faces arrest, but the question is: Is the army's power waning?

Centre tweaks overseas investment rules: The changes, explained

Centre tweaks overseas investment rules: The changes, explained

Opinion | India must find way to manage turbulence between US, Russia, China

Opinion | India must find way to manage turbulence between US, Russia, China

Premium
Sonali Phogat dies at 42: Are Indians more prone to heart attacks?

Sonali Phogat dies at 42: Are Indians more prone to heart attacks?

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 23: Latest News
Advertisement