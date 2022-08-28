CWC meets, Congress presidential election likely on October 17

The Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party’s highest decision-making body, met on Sunday to fix the schedule for electing the next AICC chief. Sources said the election is likely on October 17.

The meeting is taking place in the shadow of the resignation of senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who, in his resignation letter, tore into Rahul Gandhi and his style of functioning.

The CWC meeting was presided over by Sonia Gandhi virtually, as she is abroad for a medical checkup, accompanied by her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The party was to elect a new president to replace Sonia Gandhi between August 21 and September 20.

While Azad has quit, G23 leaders Anand Sharma and Mukul Wasnik are members of the CWC. Sharma met Azad on Saturday and was closeted with him for nearly an hour.