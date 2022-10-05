Congress President polls Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi was asked to request me to withdraw from election, says Tharoor

Congress President Election 2022 Live Updates: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was asked by some party leaders to seek withdrawal of Shashi Tharoor’s candidature, the Thiruvananthapuram MP, who has made an aggressive bid to its top post, claimed here on Tuesday. Tharoor, who is in Kerala as part of the poll campaign, told reporters here that Gandhi said he will not ask the former to withdraw as a contest would benefit the grand old party. “He reminded me that he has been saying so for the past 10 years that there should be a contest for the party chief’s post.
On the campaign tour for his presidential election bid, Shashi Tharoor Tuesday reached home state Kerala, where the climb is as uphill for the 66-year-old. The state unit is divided on his candidature, with the bigger camp of mainly senior party leaders openly coming out in support of Mallikarjun Kharge, and a section of the youngsters batting for Tharoor, the MP from Thiruvananthapuram. Tharoor has said he wasn’t surprised by this: “I don’t expect support from big leaders in the party. A majority of my supporters are young leaders and party workers.”
With Karnataka leader Mallikarjun Kharge’s election as president of the Congress considered a foregone conclusion, the state unit of the party is hoping for good tidings. Apart from enthusing the Congress worker base in Karnataka, party leaders feel this could provide the healing touch needed by the faction-rid state unit which is often in the news for the wrong reasons.
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was asked by some party leaders to seek withdrawal of Shashi Tharoor's candidature, the Thiruvananthapuram MP, who has made an aggressive bid to its top post, claimed here on Tuesday.
Tharoor, who is in Kerala as part of the poll campaign, told reporters here that Gandhi said he will not ask the former to withdraw as a contest would benefit the grand old party.
"He reminded me that he has been saying so for the past 10 years that there should be a contest for the party chief's post. He also told me that some persons have asked him to request me to withdraw my candidature. He told me he will not do so. He said I should not withdraw and that I should contest in the election," the Thiruvananthapuram MP said. (PTI)