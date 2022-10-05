scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022
Congress President polls Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi was asked to request me to withdraw from election, says Tharoor

Congress Polls, Congress Party President Election 2022 Live Updates: As Tharoor campaigns in home state Kerala, it’s young leaders for him vs veterans for Kharge; a Kharge win may just be what party’s Karnataka unit needs.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: October 5, 2022 8:57:49 am
Senior Congress party leader Mallikarjun Kharge, centre, shows his documents as he files his nomination papers for Congress party president election; MP Shashi Tharoor files his nomination papers for the post of party chief, at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi. (AP, PTI photos)

Congress President Election 2022 Live Updates: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was asked by some party leaders to seek withdrawal of Shashi Tharoor’s candidature, the Thiruvananthapuram MP, who has made an aggressive bid to its top post, claimed here on Tuesday. Tharoor, who is in Kerala as part of the poll campaign, told reporters here that Gandhi said he will not ask the former to withdraw as a contest would benefit the grand old party. “He reminded me that he has been saying so for the past 10 years that there should be a contest for the party chief’s post.

On the campaign tour for his presidential election bid, Shashi Tharoor Tuesday reached home state Kerala, where the climb is as uphill for the 66-year-old. The state unit is divided on his candidature, with the bigger camp of mainly senior party leaders openly coming out in support of Mallikarjun Kharge, and a section of the youngsters batting for Tharoor, the MP from Thiruvananthapuram. Tharoor has said he wasn’t surprised by this: “I don’t expect support from big leaders in the party. A majority of my supporters are young leaders and party workers.”

With Karnataka leader Mallikarjun Kharge’s election as president of the Congress considered a foregone conclusion, the state unit of the party is hoping for good tidings. Apart from enthusing the Congress worker base in Karnataka, party leaders feel this could provide the healing touch needed by the faction-rid state unit which is often in the news for the wrong reasons.

Live Blog

Congress President polls LIVE Updates: Never expected big leaders' support, but need everyone's backing, says Tharoor; office-bearers told to resign from posts if they want to campaign for candidates.

08:55 (IST)05 Oct 2022
Rahul Gandhi was asked to request me to withdraw from Cong prez poll: Tharoor

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was asked by some party leaders to seek withdrawal of Shashi Tharoor's candidature, the Thiruvananthapuram MP, who has made an aggressive bid to its top post, claimed here on Tuesday.

Tharoor, who is in Kerala as part of the poll campaign, told reporters here that Gandhi said he will not ask the former to withdraw as a contest would benefit the grand old party.

"He reminded me that he has been saying so for the past 10 years that there should be a contest for the party chief's post. He also told me that some persons have asked him to request me to withdraw my candidature. He told me he will not do so. He said I should not withdraw and that I should contest in the election," the Thiruvananthapuram MP said. (PTI)

Senior Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor interacts with Congress Central Election Authority Chairman Madhusudan Mistry during a meeting, in New Delhi, Sept. 21, 2022. (PTI)

Shashi Tharoor’s winning idea

Congress veteran Mallikarjun Kharge’s claim to be the “candidate of all”, as he launched his presidential campaign on October 2, will be tested in the Congress’s internal election later this month. But for now, with AICC office-bearers and other prominent leaders — including members of the G-23, the so-called rebels — arrayed in his support, Kharge seems to be, despite his protestations to the contrary, the establishment’s candidate. For now, too, his rival, Shashi Tharoor, appears to be the lonely challenger. As it is shaping up, the contest that was so long awaited in Congress and is all too rare in political parties in this country, seems headed towards a let-down rather than a show-down.

From the Opinion Editor: An election for the Congress party

On October 1, Saturday, Madhusudan Mistry, returning officer, named Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor as the two candidates in the fray for the election of Congress president on October 19. With that, the contest for leadership of India’s main party of the Opposition has been kicked off. After nearly two and a half decades, it will have a non-Gandhi at its helm.

Or will it, really? With Kharge widely seen as the unofficial official candidate — a bevy of establishmentarian leaders and many of the G-23 rebels, too, have come out in his support — has the Gandhi family genuinely stepped aside, or back? Or will it still control the Congress, and not do so too? Those, of course, are the questions. But Tharoor’s candidature may already be stirring things up.

Mallikarjun Kharge says spoke to Tharoor on consensus name

Launching his campaign for the Congress presidency, Rajya Sabha MP and party veteran Mallikarjun Kharge Sunday said he was “the candidate of all” and disclosed that he had told his opponent and Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor that it would be better if one person emerged as the consensus name for the post. Tharoor, he said, replied that there should be a fight in a democracy. “I said fine.”

Kharge’s remarks are interesting as Tharoor had quoted Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi as having told him that “a democratic contest will only strengthen the party”. The party had also framed the contest as an example of vibrant inner party democracy which, it emphasised, was absent in other parties.

First published on: 05-10-2022 at 08:51:11 am
