Ahead of CWC meet: Tharoor wants interim chief; Deora proposes Pilot, Scindia for top job

Hours after the Congress announced that its top decision-making body would meet on August 10, senior leader Shashi Tharoor Sunday said the Congress Working Committee (CWC) should appoint an interim president while Milind Deora proposed the names of Sachin Pilot and Jyotiraditya Scindia for the top job.

The CWC, which is yet to accept Rahul Gandhi’s resignation, is likely to take a call on the new Congress president during its next meet. The meeting would be the first since Rahul Gandhi stepped down as Congress chief after the party’s debacle in Lok Sabha polls.

While addressing a press conference after the second annual meet of All India Professionals’ Congress (AIPC), Tharoor said, “When we spoke with Rahul Gandhi, he said there should be a culture of accountability. If Rahul Gandhi has done this, then it is relevant for everyone. This principle is not just for one person.”

The AIPC, in its meeting, also urged the senior leadership of the Congress and the CWC to urgently follow the “wishes of the Congress President” and move ahead on appointing an interim chief as soon as possible, PTI quoted Tharoor as saying.

Milind Deora proposes names of Pilot, Scindia for Congress chief

Meanwhile, Mumbai Congress chief Milind Deora proposed the names of Sachin Pilot and Jyotiraditya Scindia for the post of the Congress president.

Deora said he seconded with Punjab CM Amarinder Singh that the new Congress president should be young, capable and possess electoral, administrative, organisational experience and a pan India appeal.

“In my view, Sachin Pilot and Jyotiraditya Scindia have all these qualities and can provide strength to the organisation and vigour to the opposition space,” PTI quoted Deora as saying.

Deora said he was “unequivocally ruling myself out”. “I know my strengths and capabilities and I am willing to work with anyone in the best interest of our party,” he said.

Responding to queries on Priyanka Gandhi’s possible candidature, Deora said that we must respect the Gandhi family’s decision not to be involved with the office of the Congress president and move on.