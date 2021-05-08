Congress poll defeats disappointing, must draw lessons together: Sonia Gandhi

Commenting for the first time on her party’s disastrous show in the recent Assembly elections in four states and the UT of Puducherry, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday said the performance was “disappointing” and the party must collectively draw “appropriate lessons from this setback in a spirit of humility and honesty”.

While a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) is expected to be convened next week to review the results, there seems to be rumblings among a section of leaders, given the spate of electoral defeats the party has faced of late.

Sources said discontent is simmering again, with some leaders maintaining that the leadership cannot keep kicking the can down the road. One party leader said, “The leadership seems to be trying to hide behind the pandemic to avoid uncomfortable questions.”

Congratulating M K Stalin, Mamata Banerjee and Pinarayi Vijayan for their victories in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Kerala, respectively, Sonia said, “Most unfortunately, our own performance in all the states was very disappointing and if I may say, unexpectedly so. The CWC is meeting shortly to review the results, but it goes without saying that we, as a party, collectively must draw appropriate lessons from this setback in a spirit of humility and honesty.”

Many Congress leaders, including some from what is referred to as the ‘Group of 23’, believe the meeting of the CPP and Sonia’s cursory mention about the party’s humiliating performance in the Assembly elections was yet another attempt to avoid a much-needed soul-searching and radical action to stem the rot in the party.