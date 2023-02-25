Day 2 of Congress plenary: Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi to address leaders today

The second day of the Congress’ 85th plenary session Saturday will witness addresses by party president Mallikarjun Kharge and former AICC chief Sonia Gandhi. At the start of today’s session, Kharge released a book and party general secretaries submitted their respective reports to the party chief. After this, Kharge will address the gathering.

The day will also witness political, economic and international affairs resolutions being deliberated upon by the delegates. A “thanksgiving” statement for Sonia will also be read out at the session following which she will deliver her address.

Soon after reaching the plenary venue, party chief Kharge hoisted the party’s flag, marking the commencement of today’s programmes.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who arrived in Raipur on Saturday morning to attend the session, was accorded a grand welcome by party workers. A stretch of road in front of the city airport was carpeted with a thick layer of rose petals for her. More than 6,000 kg of roses were used to decorate the road for about two km where folk artists wearing colourful traditional dresses were also seen performing on a long stage erected along the route, PTI quoted a Congress leader as saying.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, state Congress Chief Mohan Markam and other party leaders received Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as she arrived at Swami Vivekananda Airport at around 8.30 am.

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives at Raipur to attend the party’s 85th Plenary Session. Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel was also present at the airport. pic.twitter.com/VYhVWBhqpO — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) February 25, 2023

On the first day of the three-day conclave, the Congress leadership had decided against holding elections to the Congress Working Committee (CWC). After a three-hour meeting of the Steering Committee, Congress communication head Jairam Ramesh said the committee unanimously decided to authorise Kharge to nominate the CWC members. Meanwhile, the decision of Sonia, former party president Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to skip this meeting surprised many.

Earlier in the day, Kharge had asked the delegates to speak freely so that a collective decision can be taken on the issue of polls for the Congress Working Committee.

Friday’s meeting, sources told The Indian Express, saw arguments and counter-arguments regarding the holding of CWC elections. Ramesh said the dominant and overwhelming view was to empower party chief Kharge to nominate the members.

The session, which comes in the backdrop of the Bharat Jodo Yatra that has been touted as a success by the party, is being attended by around 15,000 delegates. The conclave is also expected to set the tone for the party for coming electoral battles, including 2024.