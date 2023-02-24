Mallikarjun Kharge at Congress plenary: ‘Speak free, will take collective decision on CWC polls’

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge Friday asked the delegates to speak freely so that a collective decision can be taken on the issue of polls for the Congress Working Committee.

As deliberations began for the crucial decision of CWC elections, members were equally divided on holding of elections and some saying CWC should be nominated, reported the news agency PTI.

He was speaking at the party’s 85th plenary session in Nava Raipur. The meeting is being held under the presidency of Kharge. Former Congress Presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are conspicuously absent.

The session is being held at a time when democracy and the Constitution are under threat in India, he said, adding that Parliamentary institutions are facing a serious crisis and political activities are being put under scrutiny.

कांग्रेस के हर महाधिवेशन में कुछ अहम फैसले हुए हैं, जिससे हमारा संगठन आगे बढ़ा। वहां होने वाले फैसले आज भी इतिहास में याद किए जाते हैं। हमारे सामने ये मौका है कि नया रायपुर को भी हम इतिहास में इस तरह दर्ज करा दें की आने वाले समय में यह हमें रास्ता दिखाता रहे।#CongressPlenary pic.twitter.com/b6m7W7Uxh8 — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) February 24, 2023

The session follows the success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra and will be attended by around 15,000 delegates. The plenary session is being held at a time when Congress faces unprecedented challenges electorally and even to its primacy in the Opposition bloc.

CWC has a total of 25 members, including the Congress president and the leader of the Congress in Parliament, besides 12 elected members and 11 nominated ones. The tradition in the party has been to have a consensus body and the Committee gives the right to the Congress president to have a body of his choice to avoid any divisions.