scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Advertisement

Mallikarjun Kharge at Congress plenary: ‘Speak free, will take collective decision on CWC polls’

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge was speaking at the party's 85th plenary session in Nava Raipur. Former Congress Presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are conspicuously absent.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (Twitter/Kharge)
Listen to this article
Mallikarjun Kharge at Congress plenary: ‘Speak free, will take collective decision on CWC polls’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge Friday asked the delegates to speak freely so that a collective decision can be taken on the issue of polls for the Congress Working Committee.

As deliberations began for the crucial decision of CWC elections, members were equally divided on holding of elections and some saying CWC should be nominated, reported the news agency PTI.

He was speaking at the party’s 85th plenary session in Nava Raipur. The meeting is being held under the presidency of Kharge. Former Congress Presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are conspicuously absent.

The session is being held at a time when democracy and the Constitution are under threat in India, he said, adding that Parliamentary institutions are facing a serious crisis and political activities are being put under scrutiny.

The session follows the success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra and will be attended by around 15,000 delegates. The plenary session is being held at a time when Congress faces unprecedented challenges electorally and even to its primacy in the Opposition bloc.

Also Read
'Humanity still exists': Couple gets Rs 11 crore anonymous donation for t...
DY Chandrachud
CJI Chandrachud tells Senior Advocate Dushyant Dave: Easy to make irrespo...
Adani issue: Supreme Court says won't issue injunction to media
India Inc should also share blame for trade imbalance with China: EAM S J...

CWC has a total of 25 members, including the Congress president and the leader of the Congress in Parliament, besides 12 elected members and 11 nominated ones. The tradition in the party has been to have a consensus body and the Committee gives the right to the Congress president to have a body of his choice to avoid any divisions.

First published on: 24-02-2023 at 12:32 IST
Next Story

‘Having a mental health condition made me believe I was weak’: People recount experiences living with bipolar disorder

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close