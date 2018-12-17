Congress playing with nation’s security: Prakash Javadekar

Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar Monday charged the Congress with playing into the hands of those who are trying to undermine the nation’s security.

“The Congress is playing into the hands of those who are playing with the security of the country… This is a sin. The party needs to apologise for the same to the country and the army,” Javadekar told newspersons here.

Alleging that during the previous Congress governments no defence deal had been finalised without the involvement of middlemen, Javadekar said the Congress did not support the Rafale deal as no intermediary was involved in the process.

The union minister said after the Supreme Court’s clean chit, all the lies of the Congress party had been exposed.

“The Congress raised allegations against the BJP government in the Rafale deal as it (Congress) was itself neck-deep in corruption, whereas there has not been a single scam in the present central government’s tenure.

“The actual pain of the Congress is ‘how come their (BJP) shirt is whiter than ours’,” Javadekar alleged.