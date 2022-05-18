Congress plans state-level shivirs to discuss Udaipur Declaration

The Congress on Wednesday outlined a plan to take the organisational decisions taken at the Udaipur Chintan Shivir up to the grassroots level.

AICC general secretaries and in-charges of the states met for the second day on Wednesday and it was decided to organise state-level shivirs where the decisions of the Udaipur conclave will be discussed.

“On June 1 and 2, there will be state-level shivirs across the states, in which the highlights of the Udaipur Declaration will be communicated to the leaders and grassroots workers. The shivirs will be attended by our MPs, MLAs, MP and MLA candidates, District Congress Committee presidents, Pradesh Congress Committee office-bearers and prominent leaders of the party,” Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala said.

Similar shivirs will be held at district levels on June 11. “The idea is to carry up to the grassroots the various highlights and points on which a way forward has been decided for the party at the Udaipur Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir,” he said.

It was also decided that an Azadi Gaurav Yatra, spanning over three days, will be taken out by all district units between August 9 to 15. “On August 15, the Pradesh Congress Committees each will organise events to commemorate the sacrifices of the freedom movement,” he said. The Youth Congress and NSUI will undertake the Rozgar Do Yatra simultaneously, he said.