Congress Party says it won’t participate in television news debates for a month

Following the Congress Party’s dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections, party media chief Randeep Surjewala announced Thursday that no spokesperson will participate in television debates for a month. Surjewala asked media channels to not place any of their representatives on their shows.

“Congress has decided to not send spokespersons on television debates for a month. All media channels/editors are requested to not place Congress representatives on their shows,” a statement issued by the Congress Party said.

The decision comes following uncertainty in the party on whether Rahul Gandhi will continue as president as he remains firm on his decision to step down. Moreover, following the Congress Working Committee meeting, the party has had to clarify on media reports citing remarks made by Gandhi at the closed-door meeting.

On Wednesday, the party reached out to “like-minded” opposition parties, inviting them for a meeting to be held tomorrow. Some of the top opposition leaders have already asked Rahul to reconsider his decision to resign and there could be more pressure on him to stay on when opposition leaders meet.

Sources said a meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party will be held on Saturday, possibly to elect its leader and the party’s leader in Lok Sabha. Firm on his decision to step down, Rahul is said to be open to leading his party in Lok Sabha although the leader of the Congress will not get the Leader of the Opposition status as it does not have 55 MPs or ten per cent of the total strength of the House.