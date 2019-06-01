Congress parliamentary panel meets today, all eyes on Rahul Gandhi

On the eve of the meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP), the Congress core committee met on Friday and discussed the post-election situation. Amid the uncertainty over Rahul Gandhi’s insistence to step down as Congress president, all eyes are now on the CPP meeting on Saturday. The big question is whether Rahul will take over as the leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha.

The first meeting of the newly-elected Lok Sabha MPs and members of the Upper House will be attended by CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and other top leaders. While Sonia could be re-elected as chairperson of the CPP, party leaders wondered whether Rahul clear the air on the role that he would like to assume. Senior leaders Ahmed Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge, A K Antony, P Chidambaram, Anand Sharma, K C Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh and Randeep Surjewala attended the meeting during which the party’s concerns regarding EVMs were also discussed.

Sources said senior leaders have tried to convince Rahul to continue as Congress president. Rahul had a meeting with former PM Manmohan Singh at the latter’s residence Thursday. It is learnt that Singh had expressed his wish to meet Rahul after which the Congress president drove to his residence.