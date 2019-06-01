Toggle Menu
LIVE UPDATES: Rajnath Singh pays tribute at National War Memorialhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/congress-parliamentary-panel-meet-rahul-gandhi-nda-narendra-modi-rajnath-singh-live-udpates-5759650/

LIVE UPDATES: Rajnath Singh pays tribute at National War Memorial

The first meeting of the newly-elected Lok Sabha MPs and members of the Upper House will be attended by CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and other top leaders.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays tribute at the National War Memorial. (Source: ANI)

Rajnath Singh paid tribute to soldiers at the National War Memorial in New Delhi, before taking charge as Defence Minister. Newly-elected NDA leaders are likely to meet today, a day after the distribution of portfolios to the 57-member Council of Ministers. The new Council has 24 Cabinet ministers, 9 Ministers of State with independent charge and 24 Ministers of State.

The Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP), comprising newly-elected Lok Sabha MPs and members of the Rajya Sabha, will meet Saturday to elect a leader in the Lower House and strategise for the upcoming session. All eyes are on this meeting as Rahul Gandhi has been insistent to step down as Congress’ president. The meeting will be attended by CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi, who could be re-elected as chairperson of the CPP.

Live Blog

All eyes are on the CPP meeting as Rahul Gandhi has been insistent to step down as Congress' president. Follow LIVE updates here

Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitish Gadkari arrives in Nagpur

ICYMI: Rahul Gandhi sulks, does not meet Congress leaders, lets Priyanka do the talking

Rahul Gandhi had recently indicated that he will continue on the post till such time a suitable replacement is found. He has been insistent on stepping down as the party chief. While sources close to Rahul said he has given a month’s time to find a replacement, party leaders said it could go beyond a month. Some senior leaders believe they have managed to secure some breathing time.

Rahul had avoided to meet the top party leaders who had reached his residence last week, instead fielded his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to hold talks with them. READ MORE 

Congress parliamentary panel meets today, all eyes on Rahul Gandhi

The newly-elected Lok Sabha MPs of the Congress are scheduled to meet for the first time today and are likely to elect the leader of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP).

The CPP is currently chaired by Sonia Gandhi. The meeting will be held in the central hall of Parliament. READ MORE

Rajnath Singh pays tribute at National War Memorial, will formally take charge as Defence Min

A day after Rajnath Singh was appointed as the Defence Minister, he visited the National War Memorial Saturday. Singh will formally take charge today.

Morning! Welcome to our LIVE blog! For all the latest updates on the upcoming CPP meeting and more, follow this space. 

Congress president Rahul Gandhi with party Senior Leader Sonia Gandhi. Express Photo by Renuka Puri.

Senior leaders Ahmed Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge, A K Antony, P Chidambaram, Anand Sharma, K C Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh and Randeep Surjewala attended the Friday a meeting of the Congress core committee during which the party’s concerns regarding EVMs were also discussed. Sources told The Indian Express that senior leaders tried to convince Rahul to remain as Congress president.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 J&K: Five including four militants killed in two separate encounters in Valley
2 Uniform Civil Code: Delhi High Court seeks Centre’s stand on PIL
3 Salem-Chennai corridor: Centre moves SC against order on acquiring land