LIVE UPDATES: Rajnath Singh pays tribute at National War Memorial

Rajnath Singh paid tribute to soldiers at the National War Memorial in New Delhi, before taking charge as Defence Minister. Newly-elected NDA leaders are likely to meet today, a day after the distribution of portfolios to the 57-member Council of Ministers. The new Council has 24 Cabinet ministers, 9 Ministers of State with independent charge and 24 Ministers of State.

The Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP), comprising newly-elected Lok Sabha MPs and members of the Rajya Sabha, will meet Saturday to elect a leader in the Lower House and strategise for the upcoming session. All eyes are on this meeting as Rahul Gandhi has been insistent to step down as Congress’ president. The meeting will be attended by CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi, who could be re-elected as chairperson of the CPP.