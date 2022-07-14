scorecardresearch
Congress chalks strategy for Parliament session

By: PTI | New Delhi |
July 14, 2022 2:41:29 pm
The Monsoon session of Parliament will begin on July 18. (File/Express photo by Ravi Kanojia)

Top Congress leaders met here on Thursday to discuss the party’s strategy for the upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament.

The meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Strategy Committee group chaired by party president Sonia Gandhi lasted for an hour during which the leaders decided on issues to be raised during the upcoming session.

“We have decided to give priority to issues of LPG and price rise that affect the common people,” senior party leader Mallikarjun Kharge told reporters after the meeting.

“We will also raise the issue of Agnipath scheme of army recruitment in the upcoming session,” he said.

The Monsoon session of Parliament will begin on July 18 and continue till August 12.

Among other issues to be raised include unemployment, besides the falling value of the Rupee and the economic situation in the country.

The party will seek a discussion in Parliament on the Chinese transgressions along the border in eastern Ladakh.

The Congress party will also seek answers from the government on the demands of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, which spearheaded the agitation against the now-scrapped farm laws, and the setting up of a committee on Minimum Support Price.

The meeting was attended by senior party leaders Kharge, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, P Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh, K Suresh, and Manickam Tagore.

Rahul Gandhi is on a personal visit abroad.

