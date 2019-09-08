Congress panel to take call on Madhya Pradesh leaders’ remarks

Even as the disciplinary committee of the Congress was asked to take a call on the controversial statements made by ministers and party leaders in Madhya Pradesh, the poster war continued unabated in the state on Saturday.

After meeting party president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi, Chief Minister and PCC chief Kamal Nath told reporters that he has discussed the political developments, and the party’s disciplinary committee chief A K Anthony will take a decision in the matter. He did not elaborate on whether the committee would decide only on statements by Forest Minister Umang Singhar or other ministers and legislators.

Singhar had levelled serious allegations against Singh while two party MLAs had accused Health Minister Tulsi Silawat of corruption before withdrawing their allegations.

A poster was displayed outside the PCC office in Bhopal by a municipal councillor in support of Singh. Though the poster, with a large image of Singh, did not name Singhar, the message was not lost on anyone. A poster had been displayed in Gwalior, the home turf of Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Friday which targeted Singh.