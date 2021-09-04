Congress panel to study caste census matters

With a section of the party arguing that there is a need to remove the 50-per cent cap on reservations and some preferring to wait for a caste census, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday set up a seven-member committee, headed by M Veerappa Moily, to study matters related to caste census for formulating the party line.

Moily told The Indian Express: “A caste census is the real brick and mortar upon which an equitable society can be built,” he said. He said the Congress has always backed caste census and that the UPA government had held a socio-economic caste census in 2011. The data was not released. Abhishek Singhvi, Salman Khurshid, P L Punia, R P N Singh, Mohan Prakash and Kuldeep Bishnoi are panel’s members.