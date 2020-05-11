‘Congress paid for your tickets’: MLA distributes pamphlets at rly station

Since May 5, over 50 trains have been sent from different stations of Punjab with over 50,000 migrants to Bihar, UP, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh. (Representational Photo) Since May 5, over 50 trains have been sent from different stations of Punjab with over 50,000 migrants to Bihar, UP, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh. (Representational Photo)

As the Bathinda to Muzafarpur train for migrants prepared to leave Sunday, Gidderbaha MLA Amarinder Raja Warring showed up at the Bathinda railway station to impress upon the train’s passengers that their ticket fare was being paid by the Congress party.

Accompanied by district Congress leaders, he distributed pamphlets to migrants boarding the train, declaring, “Aapki ticket ka kharcha Sonia Gandhi ne diya hai.. Congress party, Punjab ke CM Capt Amarinder Singh, Pradhan Sunil Jakhar bhej rahe hain aapko. Is pamphlet mein sab likha hua hai..aaram se train me baith ke pad lena ( Your ticket fare has been paid by AICC president Sonia Gandhi… Congress party, Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh, PPCC president Sunil Jakhar are sending you. Everything is written in this pamphlet, you can read it at ease while going in the train).”

Not only this, Congressmen also made a public announcement from tower of railway station delivering the same message, while urging migrants to come back soon.

A banner with pictures of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, among others declared, “Mushkil samay mein Congress ne hi haath thama. Congress wishes all the migrants a safe journey.”

But this was the first instance of political party leaders coming to the station to see them off.

Asked about this, Warring said, “Congress has made coordination committees for sending our migrant brothers and sisters to their home states. I am chairman of this committee in Malwa, hence I came to send them off. If we are paying for their tickets and NDA is not doing anything, we need to tell them.”

In a press statement by Ferozepur railway division it was stated that in the ticket price, subsidy of 85 per cent has been given by Indian Railways. Warring said,” I am not aware of any subsidy from railways because as of now, we are spending 100% of the ticket price. “

