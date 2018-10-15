Congress opposes renaming of Allahabad to Prayagraj

Adityanath on Saturday announced that the city’s name would soon be changed to ‘Prayagraj’ Adityanath on Saturday announced that the city’s name would soon be changed to ‘Prayagraj’

The Congress Sunday opposed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s announcement to soon rename Allahabad as “Prayagraj”.

Claiming that the name change would affect the history in which Allahabad has played a significant role since the days of Independence, Congress spokesperson Onkar Singh said that the region where Kumbh takes place is already called Prayagraj and if the government is so eager, they can make it a separate city, but the name of Allahabad should not be changed.

Singh further said, “During Gandhi-era and fight for independence, Allahabad has been a centre for inspiration. In 1888, 1892 and then in 1910, Congress Mahaadhiveshans took place here, which gave shape to the freedom movement. The city gave the country its first Prime Minister. Moreover, the Allahabad University would lose its identity as it would also be named Prayagraj University.”

BJP, on the other hand, welcomed the announcement and congratulated the Chief Minister for removing “Akbar ki Nishani” and giving the city its “age-old identity” as Prayagraj.

BJP state spokesperson Manoj Mishra said, “The announcement which has come keeping in mind the sentiments of lakhs and crores of people of the state is welcome.”

He further said in an official statement, “Akbar ki Nishani Ko mita kar pauranik naam dena shreyaskar hai. (To remove the sign of Akbar and give a historical name is good).”

During a visit to Allahabad on Saturday, Adityanath had announced that the city’s name would soon be changed to “Prayagraj”. He had also said that he had got the Governor’s approval for the move.

