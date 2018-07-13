Congress only gave slogans, PM Modi gave resources for rural India’s development: Arun Jaitley

“If we keep growing at the rate which is being projected, it is likely that next year we will be the fifth largest economy ahead of Great Britain,” wrote Arun Jaitley in his Facebook post. “If we keep growing at the rate which is being projected, it is likely that next year we will be the fifth largest economy ahead of Great Britain,” wrote Arun Jaitley in his Facebook post.

Union Minister Arun Jaitley Friday slammed the Congress party for giving India’s poor only slogans and no real work, even as he lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing resources for the development of rural India. In a Facebook post today, Jaitley said Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘gave’ resources for the development of rural India unlike the sloganeering by the Congress party that came up with slogans like ‘garibi hatao’ during ex-PM Indira Gandhi’s tenure. “The Congress provided India’s poor with slogan. Prime Minister Modi has given them resources. This will ensure faster growth and lead to a faster depletion in the poverty,” wrote Jaitley.

“If we keep growing at the rate which is being projected, it is likely that next year we will be the fifth largest economy ahead of Great Britain,” wrote Jaitley.

The Finance Minister said that the country has started witnessing the advantages of a fast-growing economy. “However, ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took over, the Government’s own yardstick for performance has become stiffer. How quickly are we able to deplete poverty levels of a section of our people poses a major challenge?” stated Jaitley, while mentioning the challenges for India’s all-round development.

A report published by World Bank has stated that Indian economy has become world’s sixth-biggest economy, pushing France to seventh place. The US tops the list followed by China, Japan, Germany and Britain.

In his Facebook post, Finance Minister credited the Prime Minister for nation’s development saying that PM Modi has ‘shaken the traditional thinking process’ and has made it possible that rural parts of the country get ‘first right of resources’. “If this and increased expenditure continues for the next decade, the impact on India’s rural poor would be very significant,” stated Jaitley.

Jaitley also denounced Congress’ methodology of eliminating poverty and said that BJP will not follow the path followed by Congress in the 1970s and ’80s. “That model essentially involved populist slogans rather than sound policy and actual expenditure for the welfare of the poor. The 1971 ‘Garibi Hatao’ model was one of redistribution of poverty rather than the generation of wealth and resources,” added Jaitley.

