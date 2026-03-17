Congress on verge of losing one of its tallest leaders in Assam, Pradyut Bordoloi shoots resignation letter to Kharge

Two days after Congress Lok Sabha MP and former Assam minister Pradyut Bordoloi alleged that he had been “humiliated” in the party, a letter signed by him resigning from the party surfaced on Tuesday night.

Bordoloi has been in Delhi since Monday after raising his complaints about the party. Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi met him on Tuesday night, after which he said he “condemns” the news of Bordoloi’s resignation.

“Through the media, the Chief Minister of Assam repeatedly tries to taint our senior MP Pradyut Bordoloi, tries to harm his image. Now, my General Secretary Jitendra Singh and I met him, and we had a detailed discussion about how we will reach the people for the upcoming election and the new Assam we are imagining,” Gogoi told reporters in Delhi.