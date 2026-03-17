Congress on verge of losing one of its tallest leaders in Assam, Pradyut Bordoloi shoots resignation letter to Kharge

Two days after Congress Lok Sabha MP and former Assam minister Pradyut Bordoloi alleged that he had been “humiliated” in the party, a letter signed by him resigning from the party surfaced on Tuesday night.
Bordoloi has been in Delhi since Monday after raising his complaints about the party. Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi met him on Tuesday night, after which he said he “condemns” the news of Bordoloi’s resignation.
“Through the media, the Chief Minister of Assam repeatedly tries to taint our senior MP Pradyut Bordoloi, tries to harm his image. Now, my General Secretary Jitendra Singh and I met him, and we had a detailed discussion about how we will reach the people for the upcoming election and the new Assam we are imagining,” Gogoi told reporters in Delhi.
Bordoloi, however, remained unavailable for comment. The letter, addressed to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, states, “With an overwhelming sense of sadness today, I hereby tender my resignation from all posts, privileges and the primary membership of the Indian National Congress.”
Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in statements to the media, indicated that the BJP is ready to “welcome him”.
Bordoloi, a two-term MP from Nagaon and a multiple-term former minister in Tarun Gogoi-led Congress governments in the state, is one of the most senior leaders in the Assam Congress. He is one of the three Lok Sabha MPs from Assam, the other two being Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi and Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain.
His son Prateek has been fielded by the Congress as its candidate from the Margherita constituency.
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On Sunday, he had written to the AICC in-charge of Assam, Jitendra Singh, saying that he had been “humiliated” during the ongoing deliberations over screening candidates for Laharighat — one of the Assembly segments under his Nagaon parliamentary constituency. He said that his concerns over alleged patronage by the sitting Congress MLA from Laharighat, Asif Nazar, to an individual who was arrested for attacking him have not been taken seriously.
In April 2025, while campaigning for panchayat elections, Bordoloi and MLA Sibamoni Bora received injuries after their convoy was attacked by a mob in Dhing in Nagaon district. Police arrested an individual named Emdadul Islam in connection with the attack.
In his letter to Singh, Bordoloi alleged that Islam is a “close associate” of MLA Nazar, who gave him a “hero’s welcome” when he was released on bail. Bordoloi alleged that despite briefing Gogoi about Islam’s alleged role in the attack, the Assam Congress president shared a stage with the accused as well as Nazar at a function in the district.
Bordoloi said the last straw for him was when Gogoi allegedly remained silent when UP MP Imran Masood – a member of the screening committee for the Assam elections – allegedly dismissed his concerns as “false” during a Congress Central Election Committee meeting in New Delhi on March 13.
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He has said that these developments have hurt his “self-respect”. The developments come a month after former Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah quit the party, also citing “self-respect”. Borah has since joined the BJP.
Sukrita Baruah is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Guwahati. From this strategic hub, she provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of India's North East, a region characterized by its complex ethnic diversity, geopolitical significance, and unique developmental challenges.
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